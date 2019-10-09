Cyclist hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries

Posted 12:55 PM, October 9, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Around 11:35 a.m., San Diego police responded to reports of a man in his 60s who had been hit by a truck while riding his bicycle along the 3000 block of Beyer Boulevard.

Authorities arrived to find the man breathing but drifting in and out of consciousness.

The victim was taken to a UC San Diego hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials with the San Diego Fire Department said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.571718 by -117.065387.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.