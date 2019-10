Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- LEGOLAND California has Halloween celebrations almost every weekend in October.

The annual "Brick-or-Treat" celebration invites kids and adults to dress up in costume and visit treat stations around the park. The evening festivities are a separate, ticketed event with costumed characters, themed dance parties and live entertainment throughout the park.

Heather Lake gave us a sneak peak of the festivities.