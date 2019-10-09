Carlsbad to buy, sell energy in direct competition with SDG&E

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The city of Carlsbad announced Wednesday that it will create a joint-powers authority to begin buying and selling energy in competition with private companies like San Diego Gas & Electric.

The Carlsbad City Council approved the JPA’s establishment at its Tuesday meeting. The city of Del Mar has already voted to join the JPA and the cities of Solana Beach and Santee and the county of San Diego could also potentially vote to join the JPA later this month.

It remains to be seen how the authority, called the Clean Energy Alliance, will interact with a similar JPA established by the city of San Diego last month. The cities of Encinitas, Chula Vista, La Mesa and Imperial Beach have voted to join San Diego’s energy authority. San Diego has also volunteered to pick up the tab for the authority’s start-up costs.

The members of the Clean Energy Alliance expressed hesitation in joining San Diego’s JPA. As part of the CEA’s agreement, all founding members will split the start-up costs and have equal voting rights on the authority’s future decisions to as not to drown out the interests of smaller jurisdictions.

Carlsbad City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher will serve as the city’s primary representative on the CEA’s Board of Directors while Del Mar Deputy Mayor Ellie Haviland will serve as her city’s primary board member. Carlsbad city officials argue the authority will help cut the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 49% compared to Carlsbad’s 2005 baseline.

Both JPAs are on track to begin providing power to residents by 2021.