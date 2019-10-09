2 Navy destroyers enter dry-dock in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- Two Navy guided-missile destroyers are receiving maintenance and upgrades in San Diego.

The ships are currently dry-docked at the BAE Systems shipyard, just south of the Coronado Bridge.

A company spokesperson told FOX 5 this is the first time a company on the West Coast has been given the task to clean and upgrade two guided-missile destroyer ships simultaneously.

Both ships weigh about 9,000 tons each and took 16 hours to load into position.

Officials said the ships will be out of service for about a year.

