2 injured in construction accident at high school

Posted 3:53 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 9, 2019

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a construction accident at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, authorities said.

One patient’s injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Chief Browning with San Miguel Fire & Rescue. The second patient’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The construction site is a new event center for the high school. A “topping out” ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark the structure’s highest element being hoisted into place.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 32.736578 by -116.973521.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.