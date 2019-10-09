2 injured in construction accident at high school

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a construction accident at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, authorities said.

One patient’s injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Chief Browning with San Miguel Fire & Rescue. The second patient’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The construction site is a new event center for the high school. A “topping out” ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark the structure’s highest element being hoisted into place.

Check back for updates on this developing story.