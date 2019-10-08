SDG&E advises of potential power shutoffs ahead of Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric notified 30,000 customers in high fire-risk areas Tuesday that they could be impacted by power shutoffs ahead of Santa Ana winds expected in the region.

Moderate Santa Ana winds were expected to hit the region starting Thursday and peak on Friday morning, bringing elevated wildfire danger to the backcountry. The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning for San Diego County valleys and mountains noon Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

The following communities could experience shutoffs:

Banner Grade

Wynola

Julian

Santa Ysabel

East Ramona

Boulevard

Potrero

Viejas

Rincon

Palomar Mountain

Descanso

East Alpine

Pine Valley

Mt Laguna

Valley Center

West Valley Center

Mesa Grande

Rancho Santa Fe

Fallbrook

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff.