Police search for San Diego man's killer

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday reached out to the public for help in identifying and locating a gunman who fatally shot a 35-year-old man in the Grantville area nearly five months ago.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 2:50 a.m. on May 21 found Mario “Tony” Bullard lying on a street in the 6200 block of Holabird Street suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics responded, but Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was spotted running westbound on Vandever Avenue toward Mission Gorge Road after the shooting.

He was described as a roughly 5’6″ white man who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.