Police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting in El Cerrito

WARNING: This video contains graphic images and language that may be disturbing to many viewers.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police released video Tuesday of an officer fatally shooting a 52-year-old man after responding to a possible assault with a deadly weapon call in the El Cerrito community in August.

A 70-year-old woman called police shortly before 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 from a home in the 5800 block of Adelaide Avenue to report that her nephew, Dennis Carolino, had thrown bricks at her. Two officers responded to handle the call, which eventually resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The video begins with 911 call from the aunt, who tells the dispatcher that her nephew had thrown bricks at her.

Officers Mendez and Keyes, assigned to SDPD’s Mid-City Division, arrive at the home. Body-worn camera video captures the officers speaking with Carolino’s aunt, who tells them that her nephew twice tried to hit her with a brick and she’s concerned he is not taking his medication.

The woman then directs the officers to the back of the home and points to the door of a shed where she believes Carolino is.

“The door is closed and, within seconds of officers calling for Mr. Carolino, he quickly opens the door and rapidly approaches the officers while wielding the shovel,” police said.

The officers tell him to drop the weapon but he doesn’t comply. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired his service weapon, hitting Carolino multiple times.

Officer Mendez calls for paramedics and officers attempted lifesaving measures until Fire-Rescue crews arrived. Carolino was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, Dobbs said.

“In presenting this video, we are not coming to any conclusions about what happened in this incident,” San Diego Police Chief Nisleit said.

He said the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation and will turn the matter over to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for a review. The investigation will also be monitored by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.