Jury deliberating convenience store murder, robbery case

SAN DIEGO — Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the trial of an ex-con accused of killing a man during a convenience store robbery in Clairemont.

Ahmed Hassan Mumin, 34, is charged with murder, robbery, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the April 16, 2015, death of 48-year-old Eric Schade at an Arco am/pm store on Balboa Avenue.

Two days later, officers tracked Mumin to an apartment complex on Winona Avenue in City Heights and a gunfight ensued, during which he was shot in the abdomen, according to police and prosecutors.

During the trial, jurors heard from numerous witnesses, including the am/pm clerk who said he feared for his life as the robbery took place.

If jurors convict Mumin of Schade’s murder and find true a special circumstance allegation that the killing happened during the course of a robbery, he would face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He’s additionally charged with two counts of attempted murder on a peace officer for allegedly opening fire on two officers trying to take him into custody.

