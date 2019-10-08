Hit-and-run SUV that injured cyclist found, but driver remains at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- Authorities recovered a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist near a Ramona intersection nearly a week ago, but the driver remains at large, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, was peddling northbound on the right shoulder of state Route 67 around 6:15 a.m. last Wednesday when an SUV drifted to the right and struck her, according to the CHP.

The cyclist, who was thrown onto the roadway, was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and remains hospitalized, CHP Officer Jeff Christy said.

The SUV driver continued northbound in the vehicle, described as a 2019 Ford Edge, and it was last seen heading southbound on San Vicente Road near Hanson Lane.

"A citizens' supplied tip led CHP investigators to locate the possible location of the suspect vehicle," Christy said. "CHP investigators were able to observe a vehicle matching the vehicle description that exhibited damage consistent with the events surrounding the collision."

Investigators found the suspect vehicle partially hidden in a garage at a residence in the San Diego Country Estates neighborhood, located in the southeast portion of Ramona, and seized the vehicle Monday after obtaining a warrant, Christy said.

The SUV driver remains at large, the officer said, adding that no detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver was asked to call the El Cajon CHP at 619-401-2000.