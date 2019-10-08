Driver allegedly chases teens onto golf course, hits one with car

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 41-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of chasing two teenage bicyclists onto a Chula Vista golf course, striking one of the boys with his car and then punching the teen several times after the two boys apparently threw food at his car.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the East Lake Country Club, south of Otay Lakes and east of Eastlake Parkway, according to Chula Vista police.

The two boys, 14 and 15 years old, threw food at the suspect’s Mercedes-Benz near North Greensview Drive and Masters Ridge Road, then the driver chased after the teens, who rode away on bicycles, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The teens rode onto grass at the golf course in an attempt to escape, but the driver followed them, struck one of them with his vehicle and punched the victim several times, according to the newspaper.

The Union-Tribune reported that the suspect also robbed the teens, but it was unclear what he took.

Chula Vista police eventually arrested the driver and no serious injuries were immediately reported.

The 41-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was booked into San Diego Central Jail Monday night on suspicion of felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, child cruelty causing injury and robbery, according to the Union-Tribune.