Dolphin stampede off SoCal coast caught on video

DANA POINT, Calif. – Passengers on a marine wildlife tour were treated to the breathtaking sight of hundreds of dolphins breaching the waters off the coast of Dana Point this week.

The phenomenon, called a dolphin stampede, was recorded by Buck Munson. A huge pod, estimated by Munson to be about 400 common dolphins, raced alongside a marine wildlife tour boat operated by Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari. Munson serves as first mate and photographer on the tours.

“An absolutely perfect day on the water in Dana Point,” Munson said. “I got lucky filming some common dolphins jumping and playing then bursting into a rarely seen stampede!”

The waters off the coast of Southern California have the greatest density of dolphins in the world, according to Capt. Dave’s.