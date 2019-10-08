Authorities investigating rash of business burglaries in North County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating whether a number of overnight burglaries in North County are connected.

According to Escondido police, a coffee shop and a Mexican food restaurant were both burglarized early Tuesday morning. Criminals smashed windows and doors but did not take any money.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported that five businesses were burglarized in the San Marcos and Vista areas. The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

Stephanie Shumate is the owner of the Blue Mug Coffee and Tea. She says this was the third time criminals have burglarized her business.

"It's defeating in a way," said Shumate. "You work so hard to build something, become a part of the community and then for people to just come in and just literally break your window and just take what they want, it's hard."

Anyone who has information on the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers.