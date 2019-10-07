Young man accused of fatally shooting teen ordered to stand trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A young man accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Linda Vista was ordered Monday to stand trial.

Superior Court Judge Joan P. Weber ruled that enough evidence was presented at Andy Phonsongkham's preliminary hearing to proceed to trial on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Phonsongkham, 20, is charged with the May 23 killing of 16-year-old Carlos Valdovinos. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:04 p.m. that day regarding a shooting in the 6500 block of Kelly Street, San Diego police Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Before officers arrived, the teen was taken by friends to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said

Investigators determined that Valdovinos was outside a home on Kelly Street when he got into an argument with a man in a four-door sedan and shots were fired , the lieutenant said. Officers located and arrested Phonsongkham later that evening, he said.