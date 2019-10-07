Small business experts offer free consultations in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The city of Encinitas and the North San Diego Small Business Development Center announced Monday that they will begin offering free, private consultations to small business owners.

City officials and the North San Diego SBDC will offer one-on-one consultations with local business owners on subjects like financial management, securing business capital, customer service and contracting services. Consultations will be held by appointment only every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Public Works Facility.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Small Business Development Center to provide expert business advisers for our local businesses to grow their businesses while making a positive economic impact in the Encinitas community and region,” Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said.

Graduates of the SDBC Entrepreneurship Academy at the MiraCosta College Technology Career Institute are also welcome to make appointments for consultations, according to the SBDC. People who complete the one-day academy on how to start a small business can then schedule a one-on-one meeting for further information.

Appointments must be made in advance by contacting the SDBC. For more information, click here.