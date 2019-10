Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver crashed her car into a house in Rancho Peñasquitos Monday night, but escaped without injury.

Just before 9 p.m., a woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, slamming her Toyota Prius into the home in the 14000 block of Classique Way.

The damage did not affect the stability of the structure, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.