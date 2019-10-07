× Mattel introduces ‘Judge Barbie’ doll

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Court is now in session! Mattel is introducing a new Barbie doll with a new profession: judge.

Four different dolls come with their own black robes, lacey collars, and tiny gavels. Talk about legally blonde!

Mattel said they learned only 33 percent of U.S. state judges are female. They wanted to inspire little girls to be anything they want to be when they grow up.

The doll is $12.99 and can be bought at Target, Walmart, or Amazon.com

Barbie has had over 200 professions since her first appearance 60 years ago in 1959.