Man smashes windows at police headquarters, throws rocks at sergeant, dog

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of smashing a window at San Diego Police Department Headquarters in the East Village neighborhood along with the windows of at least four vehicles nearby.

Dispatchers received reports around 3:15 a.m. that a man was smashing car windows with a rock near the intersection of Broadway and 16th Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The man also broke a window at the police headquarters — near the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street — before officers found him walking in the area, he said.

The man also threw rocks at a City College sergeant and a K-9 officer, police added.

They pursued the suspect for about half a block then took him into custody around five minutes later on 16th Street near E Street, Delimitros said, adding that the man’s name and age were not immediately available.