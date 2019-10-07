Man who was gunned down on roadside ID’d

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Monday released the name of a 49-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant over the weekend on a Shelltown-area roadside.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday found Ricardo Moran of San Diego and a 56-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of South 42nd Street, just west of Highland Avenue.

Medics took the victims to a hospital, where Moran was pronounced dead, Sgt. Michelle Velovich said. Though admitted in critical condition, the older man was expected to survive. His name was withheld.

Witnesses to the homicide heard a vehicle speeding out of the area following the gunshots, but they were unable to provide any description of the shooter or shooters, Velovich said.

