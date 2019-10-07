× Man arrested for allegedly beating three women in hijabs

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man they say beat three women during a hate crime.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Beech Street in downtown San Diego. Police received multiple calls about a man attacking multiple women.

When officers arrived, they found three women, all dressed in hijabs. They said a man battered them while yelling “hate crime statement.” He then fled the scene. None of the women were significantly injured.

Officers identified the man as Kyle Allen, 50, and were able to trace him back to his apartment with the help of some good Samaritans who tried to help the women.

Police said when they knocked on his door he answered with a gun in his hand. He eventually complied with officers, put the gun down, and was taken into custody.

The women positively identified him as the one who hit them, police added.

He was booked into jail on charges of battery, terrorist threats, and a weapons charge.