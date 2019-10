Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Two people were displaced Monday night after a fire damaged their Escondido home.

Flames broke out around 6:20 p.m. in the home located near Summit Drive and Mary Lane.

Crews quickly put out the flames in the attic area, but not before pulling down part of the ceiling to ensure the blaze did not reignite.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.