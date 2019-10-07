FBI seeking help to find Alpine bank robber

ALPINE, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Alpine six months ago.

The man robbed the US Bank inside Albertson's at 2955 Alpine Boulevard around 4 p.m. on June 4, according to FBI San Diego. The thief handed a demand note to a teller, and after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked out of the store.

Surveillance video captured the robber arriving and leaving the area in a mid-2000s blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The robber was described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5'5" with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a black shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

