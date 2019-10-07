Elderly man killed in collision with tow truck

SAN DIEGO — An 81-year-old man was killed when the SUV he was riding in was struck by a tow truck at a Carmel Valley intersection, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and El Camino Real, just east of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 72-year-old woman was driving a Honda CRV westbound on Carmel Valley Road with an 81-year-old man in the SUV when a 49-year-old man driving a tow truck southbound on El Camino Real ran a red light at the intersection and struck the right side of the Honda, Buttle said.

Both people in the Honda were taken to a hospital, the woman with a minor complaint of pain and the man with serious injuries, he said.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the officer said.

The tow truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with officers, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.