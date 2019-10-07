Del Mar at odds with Coastal Commission over changes to rising sea level plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- The City of Del Mar is at odds with the California Coastal Commission when it comes to how to handle rising sea levels after the commission proposed several changes to the city's plan.

After a lot of discussion and input from the public at Monday evening's city council meeting, the city decided to start a dialogue with the commission about the suggested amendments before doing anything too drastic.

"I think what you see behind us is a powerful community that wants you guys to be a part of us, to voice our concerns, to not have changes, to not have backdoor but to represent the folks here in Del Mar," Hall of Fame pitcher and former San Diego Padre Trevor Hoffman said.

It's clear that the issue of rising sea levels is of high importance to residents in Del Mar. The city had been given a grant to put together a “local coastal amendment plan" and worked on that plan for at least the last four years.

Now, just as it was nearing final approval, the California Coastal Commission came back with a list of 25 suggested changes. Community members were extremely frustrated with the news, as were council members who felt the commission betrayed their trust.

"I am horrendously disappointed by what is happening here and I am horrendously concerned at the state's desire to take local control from local governments, particularly local government that has been highly respected for their desire to protect the goals of the California Coastal Act," said Julie Hamilton.

The ultimate goal for the city is to fight for the commission to accept its plan as is, but Del Mar can also ask for a continuance until March of 2020 or withdraw its plan altogether.

The commission hearing will be held next Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Chula Vista City Council chambers. It will be open to the public.