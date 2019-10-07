Neighbors evacuated during gas leak

Posted 12:31 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, October 7, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Crews with the Public Utilities Department are at the scene of a gas leak in Carmel Valley.

It happened around noon Monday in the 4500 block of Falcon Ridge Court. A small line in a residential neighborhood was accidentally struck, causing gas to blow out.

One home with two residents was evacuated and surrounding neighbors were told to shelter in place by firefighters, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters are monitoring the levels of gas and evaluating whether more evacuations should be put in place.

No injuries were reported.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.043990 by -75.229262.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.