10 Southern California cities named in magazine’s ‘most miserable cities’ list

SAN DIEGO — 10 Southern California cities were named in a list of 50 ‘Most Miserable Cities’ published in September.

The list was compiled by Business Insider, which used census data from 1,000 U.S. cities to create rankings based on population change, percentage of working residents, median household incomes, percentage of people living without healthcare, median commute times and the number of people living in poverty.

The most miserable cities in California from least to greatest were: Lancaster, Hemet, San Bernardino, Compton, Montebello, Palmdale, El Monte, Lynwood, Bell Gardens, and Huntington Park.

The state with the most miserable cities was California, with 10 in the top 50. New Jersey was second, with nine, and Florida had six.

Gary, Indiana was considered the most miserable city in the United States, according to Business Insider.

The other cities listed were in the states of Texas, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio.