Man shot near San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a shooting near San Diego State University campus.

Officers received reports of gun fire around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Art Street in the College Area.

“I just heard a gunshot,” said Taylor Wirch, a student who lives nearby. “I was scared.”

When police arrived, they discovered a car with a bullet hole but no victim. Later, a man showed up at Sharp Grossmont Hospital with a bullet wound to the hand.

The San Diego Police Department and SDSU campus police are investigating. So far, there are no leads on who might have done it.