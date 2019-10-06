Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 17-year-old in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A teen’s plan to expose an older man for contacting young girls for sex went awry Sunday when the man drove off with the victim, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of kidnapping Sunday at approximately 2:29 p.m., at a shopping center in the 1300 block of East Vista Way. Upon arrival, they were informed that a group of teenagers had used social media to contact older men looking for underage girls to have sex with. The group expressed their desire to expose the man then turn over information to law enforcement, according to Sgt. David LaDieu of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The juveniles came into contact with 32-year-old Robert Dreyfus and exchanged texts before the victim agreed to meet him in Vista.

When Dreyfus arrived, he convinced the 17-year-old victim to get into his vehicle to talk, LaDieu said.

When the victim got into the vehicle, he immediately drove off without their consent then continued to drive for several miles. The victim was able to send a message for help to the group, who then called law enforcement, according to SDSO.

Deputies were able to contact Dreyfus on his cell phone. He then pulled over near the 2000 block of East Vista Way. Once stopped, the victim fled from the man’s vehicle. The teenager was unharmed.

Shortly after, deputies detained Robert Dreyfus.

Dreyfus was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspected kidnapping, sending harmful matter to a minor and communication with a minor with intent to commit a felony.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Vista Patrol Station at 760-940-4551, or the Sheriff’s Communication Center at 858-565-5200.