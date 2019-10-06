Crews battle brush fire caused by highway car crash

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Guatay, an area in eastern San Diego County near Descanso.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is less than 10 acres and is burning nearly Highway 79.

The fire started around 11 a.m. after a traffic collision that lead to a vegetation fire on Highway 79, Cal Fire said. The Green Fire then spread to the Green Valley Campground in Guatay.

.@calfiresandiego responding to a reported traffic collision with fire that has extended into the vegetation on Hwy 79 in the area of Green Valley Campground in the community of Guatay.#GreenFire pic.twitter.com/EtooTqyHiy — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 6, 2019

Firefighters added there were no injuries in the crash and the fire is burning light flashy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.

The California Highway Patrol shut down parts of the highway and are doing traffic control in the area.

#GreenFire near Guatay [update] The fire is still less than 10 acres, all resources are making progress, Hwy 79 is the subject of a soft closure in the area of the fire, CHP is escorting traffic through the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.