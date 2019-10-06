Crews battle brush fire caused by highway car crash

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Guatay, an area in eastern San Diego County near Descanso.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze is less than 10 acres and is burning nearly Highway 79.
The fire started around 11 a.m. after a traffic collision that lead to a vegetation fire on Highway 79, Cal Fire said. The Green Fire then spread to the Green Valley Campground in Guatay.
Firefighters added there were no injuries in the crash and the fire is burning light flashy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.
The California Highway Patrol shut down parts of the highway and are doing traffic control in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
32.905309 -116.585242