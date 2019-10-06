Crews battle brush fire caused by highway car crash

Posted 12:03 PM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, October 6, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Guatay, an area in eastern San Diego County near Descanso.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is less than 10 acres and is burning nearly Highway 79.

The fire started around 11 a.m. after a traffic collision that lead to a vegetation fire on Highway 79, Cal Fire said. The Green Fire then spread to the Green Valley Campground in Guatay.

Firefighters added there were no injuries in the crash and the fire is burning light flashy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.

The California Highway Patrol shut down parts of the highway and are doing traffic control in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.905309 by -116.585242.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.