Arson investigators looking into suspicious fire
SAN DIEGO — Arson investigators are looking into an early morning fire being called suspicious.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa.
A Dodge Ram truck that was parked in a residential driveway erupted in flames, firefighters said.
“The fire spread to a nearby tree and the front of the house,” said Ted Moran, battalion chief for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “A woman driving by spotted the fire and knocked on the door to alert a couple inside.”
Firefighters were called in and able to get a handle on the fire quickly before it caused more damage.
No one was hurt in the fire.