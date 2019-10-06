Arson investigators looking into suspicious fire

Posted 7:13 AM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, October 6, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Arson investigators are looking into an early morning fire being called suspicious.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa.

A Dodge Ram truck that was parked in a residential driveway erupted in flames, firefighters said.

“The fire spread to a nearby tree and the front of the house,” said Ted Moran, battalion chief for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “A woman driving by spotted the fire and knocked on the door to alert a couple inside.”

Firefighters were called in and able to get a handle on the fire quickly before it caused more damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

