SAN DIEGO — A truck driver suffered a life-threatening head injury Saturday in a traffic accident in Miramar Ranch North, police said.

A 29-year-old man was driving his small SUV eastbound on 10550 Scripps Poway Parkway at 7:07 a.m. when he hit a box van driven by a 42-year-old man.

The van driver suffered a serious head injury, police said.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash.