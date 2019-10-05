Serial home burglar caught by police

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department arrested a man they say entered multiple homes in North County.

Esparza Alan Arias, 26, of Los Angeles, was booked into jail for residential burglary. Investigators are asking the residents of the area to check their cameras to see if they have images of the suspect.

The first incident happened in the 6500 block of Paseo Frontera in Carlsbad. Police said Arias entered the house and touched a male resident while he was sleeping. The resident awoke to find him in his bedroom. When confronted, Arias fled the house, police added.

The second incident happened less than an hour later in the 2900 block of Unicornio Street. Police said the residents again awoke to find Arias in their home. When confronted, he fled.

Officers were called to a third incident that night in the 3000 block of Xana Way. The resident found the suspect attempting to enter his home. The resident confronted the suspect through a window and the suspect fled. The resident stepped out to the front of his residence and fired a warning gunshot in the air.

When the officers that were nearby investigating the other incidents heard the gunshot, they quickly responded to the area and located the suspect hiding behind a vehicle nearby. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Investigators are asking resident in the area to check their cameras and call 760-931-3819 to report any possible sightings of the suspect.