Motorcyclist injured in Marina hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Saturday by a hit-and-run driver in the Marina area, police said.

A 44-year-old man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Market Street approaching First Avenue when a small black sedan was driving eastbound on Market Street.

The sedan made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, whereupon the motorcycle hit the sedan, causing the rider to suffer a fractured wrist.

The sedan did not stop at the scene.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.