Man flees after attempted armed robbery at Taco Bell

SAN DIEGO — Police Saturday were searching for a man who attempted to rob a Taco Bell in the Stockton area using a gun but who left empty-handed when the employees refused to come to the register.

It happened shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday at the Taco Bell located in the 3100 block of Market Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man walked up to the counter of the fast food restaurant and used a gun to motion the employees to the cash register.

The employees refused to comply and the man fled, running out of the south doors of the restaurant and headed eastbound toward 32nd Street.

The suspect was described as a heavier, 6-foot-one inch black man. He was last seen wearing a grey or black hoodie, black beanie, mask, sunglasses, pants and gloves.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.