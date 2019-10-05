Border Patrol agents detain 13 people found in boat off Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Border Patrol agents detained 13 people Saturday after they intercepted a suspicious vessel docking in Coronado, according to U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco.

Air and Marine Operations agents initially detected the boat west of Coronado around 11 a.m. Saturday while conducting surveillance. AMO agents observed as it docked and coordinated with USBP agents on land, Francisco said.

Border Patrol agents apprehended the people after they exited the vessel and began getting into nearby waiting vehicles.

AMO agents aboard a Coastal Interceptor Vessel took custody of the boat at the dock, according to Francisco.

The 13 people involved were taken into custody for further processing.

Agents have identified multiple principals and will pursue smuggling charges against them.

The vessel and two vehicles involved were seized by Border Patrol.