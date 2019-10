× Crews rescue 2 people from crashed truck

LA MESA, Calif. — Firefighters are working to rescue two people trapped in a car.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Avocado Blvd in La Mesa. Video from the scene shows a truck crashed into a residential yard.

The victims do not appear to have major injuries but were transferred to a local hospital.

One of the two victims is possibly an infant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.