SAN DIEGO — A driver hit several vehicles in a car wash parking lot before crashing into a sushi restaurant Friday afternoon in Rancho Peñasquitos.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 9800 block of Carmel Mountain Road.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV escaped with only minor injuries. The restaurant was evacuated.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

