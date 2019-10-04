Suspected bank robber found with money, demand note in pockets

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery Friday morning near the Point Loma neighborhood, authorities said.

San Diego police said a white man in his early 30s entered a US Bank along the 1300 block of Rosecrans Street around 9:40 a.m. and showed a teller a note demanding money. The man left the bank after the teller handed him an undetermined amount of money.

Police arrived after the robbery was reported and began looking for the man, who was described as clean-shaven with short brown hair and wearing a black shirt with khaki shorts.

Officers found a man who matched the robber’s description and performed a search that revealed a large sum in his pockets, as well as the demand note.

The man was arrested for bank robbery. Police have asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.