Police out in full force for La Mesa Oktoberfest

LA MESA, Calif. -- Law enforcement officers were out in full force on night one of La Mesa Oktoberfest Friday night.

Police told FOX 5 additional agencies came to assist with security at the weekend-long event including the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Escondido and Alcohol and Beverage Control.

"We've got dozens of officers that will be working each and every day - all day and all night," said Lieutenant Brian Stoney with the La Mesa Police Department. "They work a foot patrol. They'll be in uniform, they'll be wearing the high visibility vests as well so that they can be seen and they're just constantly moving around making sure that everybody's safe and everybody's having a good time."

La Mesa Oktoberfest is expected to draw more than 100,000 thousand people throughout the weekend. Among the crowd on night one were Bob and Kristin Halvin who met at Oktoberfest 25 years ago.

"Bob was sitting with a bunch of friends drinking beer and I went up to get a beer and noticed somebody that I knew," explained Kristin. "She was working the beer garden she brought over free beer to Bob and his friends and I looked at her and I said, 'where's my free beer?' And she took a beer from in front of Bob and put it in front of me!"

She says all it took is that one beer and they've been coming back to Oktoberfest together ever since.

The three-day event includes live entertainment and over 150 vendors. Police have encouraged attendees who partake in alcohol to plan ahead and use public transportation, rideshare or a designated driver to get home.

Parking is also limited so attendees are encouraged to park at one of the park-and-ride locations along the trolley lines and take the trolley the rest of the way.