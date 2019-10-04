San Diego police arrest fugitive sex offender from New York

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Friday arrested a sex offender who violated parole in New York.

Dale Dulac, 57, left Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Sept. 20, violating the terms of his parole as he fled the state.

Dulac was sentenced in 1993 to a maximum of 35 years in prison for raping two women in 1992 within a span of 90 minutes. A jury in Niagara County convicted him of one rape, and Dulac pleaded guilty to the second rape. Dulac had also served time for a rape in North Carolina several years earlier.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s department said Dulac had been in San Marcos since he left New York.

Dulac was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Friday afternoon, according to a jail log. He is being held on a fugitive warrant and is facing vehicle theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Dulac is set to be arraigned Monday morning in a downtown San Diego courtroom.