Over 100,000 attendees expected at La Mesa Oktoberfest

LA MESA, Calif. — The 46th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest will kick off Friday, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend the three-day festival.

The festival includes more than 150 craft and food booths offering authentic German beer and cuisine, two stages that will feature musical performances throughout all three days, DJ performances in a craft beer and spirit garden, wiener dog races and multiple family-friendly activities like rock climbing, scavenger hunts, and foot eating competitions.

While the festival is free for all ages, attendees can purchase VIP ticket packages starting at $5 that offer benefits like front-of-line privileges, complimentary beer, a commemorative stein and more. On Sunday, the festival will hold its Sunday Funday promotion, offering half-off drinks and single-ride tickets on the event’s Ferris wheel.

Festival organizers bill the event as the largest celebration of Oktoberfest west of the Mississippi River. A full list of entertainment and activities as well as ticketing information can be found at lamesaoktoberfest.org.

The festival is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and will stretch along La Mesa Boulevard between Spring and Cypress streets.