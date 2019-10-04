Motorcycle crash on I-8 causes traffic delays

EL CAJON, Calif. — A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle was causing traffic delays in the El Cajon area Friday evening.

The crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. along Interstate 8 near West Main Street.

Officials with Heartland Fire and Rescue said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The westbound I-8 off-ramp at West Main St. was closed as authorities worked on clearing the crash area, according to Caltrans.

