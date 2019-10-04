× Man to stand trial in fatal frying pan attack

EL CAJON, Calif. — A resident at an East County independent-living facility was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a murder charge for allegedly killing a fellow resident by beating him in the face and head with a frying pan following an early morning argument.

Brad Masaru Payton, 26, faces 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder charge and an allegation of personally using a deadly weapon in the killing of Matthew McCarthy.

Police said the violence at the transitional group home in the 1200 block of Naranca Avenue in El Cajon was reported shortly before 5 a.m. last Dec. 20. Patrol officers arrived to find a badly beaten McCarthy in a bedroom at the residence, said El Cajon Police Lt. Walt Miller.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Payton was arrested without incident.

According to Miller, the victim and the defendant knew each other and lived in separate rooms. Witnesses said the two were arguing for unknown reasons just before Payton allegedly attacked McCarthy with a blunt object, which turned out to be a frying pan, Miller said.

Payton, who is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, is due back in court Oct. 17 for a Superior Court arraignment.