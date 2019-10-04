José José fans gather to honor the deceased musician in Mexico City

Fans pay tribute to the late Mexican singer and actor Jose Jose, by singing his songs during a karaoke at the Alameda Central in Mexico City on October 4, 2019. – Jose Jose -aka the Principe de la Cancion- a velvety-voiced Mexican crooner who was wildly popular in Latin America over a 50-year career that spawned love song after love song, died on September 28, 2019, in Florida, US, the Mexican government and his son said. He was 71. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of people gathered Friday at one of Mexico City’s most famous parks, Alameda Central, to pay homage to the Mexican music icon José José.

Singer José José appears onstage at the Billboard Mexican Music Awards presented by State Farm on October 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

The Spanish-language singer, songwriter and actor — whose birth name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz — died last week after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

Fans and colleagues called the singer “El Príncipe de la canción” (Prince of Song).

He was known for romantic ballads like “La Nave del Olvido,” “40 y 20,” “Gavilán o Paloma” and “El Triste,” and many more songs that became hits throughout his career of more than half a century.

Fans were seen singing José José’s most famous songs. Some even dressed up as the singer.

The memorial in Mexico City took place the same day as the singer’s private funeral in Miami, Florida.

