José José fans gather to honor the deceased musician in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of people gathered Friday at one of Mexico City’s most famous parks, Alameda Central, to pay homage to the Mexican music icon José José.

The Spanish-language singer, songwriter and actor — whose birth name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz — died last week after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

Fans and colleagues called the singer “El Príncipe de la canción” (Prince of Song).

He was known for romantic ballads like “La Nave del Olvido,” “40 y 20,” “Gavilán o Paloma” and “El Triste,” and many more songs that became hits throughout his career of more than half a century.

Fans were seen singing José José’s most famous songs. Some even dressed up as the singer.

The memorial in Mexico City took place the same day as the singer’s private funeral in Miami, Florida.