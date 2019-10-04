× Four arrested during animal rights rally at City Hall

SAN DIEGO — A group of animal rights advocates gathered downtown Friday, demanding the fair treatment of animals.

“We should have the right to rescue any animal from any type of distress, torture, or mistreatment,” said Stacy Plikaytis, with Direct Action Everywhere San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department described it as a peaceful protest held at City Hall.

A peaceful protest was held at the City Admin building this morning. 4 female protestors used chains and cinder blocks to block the entrance to City Hall. We told them 4 separate times they needed to move and they refused. 4 females were arrested peacefully and booked into jail. pic.twitter.com/Usw00cq6Cm — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 4, 2019

“We absolutely support peaceful demonstrations,” said Captain Mike Holden at SDPD. “We’re here to make sure everyone is safe.”

According to police, four female protestors used chains and cinder blocks to block the entrance to City Hall. Police told them multiple times to move and they refused.

“It’s actually unlawful assembly when you are blocking the entrance to the building,” added Captain Holden. “We gave them over an hour to move and they would not.”

All four women were arrested peacefully and taken to jail.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted “animals’ lives are their right, we have just begun to fight.”

This was a state-wide movement with other demonstrations happening around California.