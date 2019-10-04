8-year-old injured in crash during pursuit

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — An eight-year-old child was injured Friday night in a crash during a pursuit through San Marcos, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., witnesses called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to report an aggressive driver. When deputies tried to stop the driver near Mission Road and San Marcos Boulevard, the person behind the wheel refused.

The driver led deputies on a pursuit eastbound on San Marcos Boulevard and eventually crashed into a vehicle carrying an eight-year-old child. The driver continued for another block before surrendering to authorities in front of Mission Hills High School.

The child was taken to a hospital after complaining of back pain.

No one else was injured.