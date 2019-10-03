Shooting locks down nearby Montgomery Middle School

SAN DIEGO — Police were responding Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road.

Police said nearby Montgomery Middle School was on lockdown as authorities investigated.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating a shooting on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7cn3PfzCkC — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 3, 2019

