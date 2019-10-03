Shooting locks down nearby Montgomery Middle School

Posted 12:43 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, October 3, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Police were responding Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road.

Police said nearby Montgomery Middle School was on lockdown as authorities investigated.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

