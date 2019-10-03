Pilot killed in WWII vintage plane crash ID’d as SoCal man

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The pilot who died along with six other people in the crash of a World War II-vintage B-17 aircraft in Connecticut was identified Thursday as a Long Beach resident.

Ernest McCauley, 75, was the pilot of the 1944 aircraft that crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport, Connecticut state officials said. Authorities said the plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after takeoff and was crashed while attempting to return to the airport for an emergency landing.

The plane’s co-pilot, 71-year-old Michael Foster of Jacksonville, Florida, was also killed. A third crew member, 34-year-old Mitchell Melton of Dalhart, Texas, survived the crash and resulting inferno.

Five of the 10 passengers also died in the crash. All of the passengers were from either Connecticut or Massachusetts.