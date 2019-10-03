Over $7K in narcotics seized from man’s BMW, home

Posted 5:32 PM, October 3, 2019, by

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Chula Vista man after they discovered more than $7,500 of fentanyl and cocaine in his car and his home, authorities said.

Around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team stopped a 2008 BMW sedan for a vehicle equipment violation near East L Street and Telegraph Canyon Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. During their search, detectives found more than 570 counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and several grams of cocaine.

Detectives arrested the driver, 21-year-old Michael Daniel Gomez, and booked him into San Diego County Jail for felony transportation and sales of controlled substances.

Authorities served a search warrant at Gomez’s home on Claire Avenue, where they found more of the pills and approximately one ounce of cocaine. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of more than $7,500.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.628352 by -117.046329.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.