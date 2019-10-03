Over $7K in narcotics seized from man’s BMW, home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Chula Vista man after they discovered more than $7,500 of fentanyl and cocaine in his car and his home, authorities said.

Around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team stopped a 2008 BMW sedan for a vehicle equipment violation near East L Street and Telegraph Canyon Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. During their search, detectives found more than 570 counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and several grams of cocaine.

Detectives arrested the driver, 21-year-old Michael Daniel Gomez, and booked him into San Diego County Jail for felony transportation and sales of controlled substances.

Authorities served a search warrant at Gomez’s home on Claire Avenue, where they found more of the pills and approximately one ounce of cocaine. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of more than $7,500.