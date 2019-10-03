Motorcyclist injured in crash with tow truck

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday in a collision with a tow truck on a rural road near Ramona, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. in the 18700 block of Highland Valley Road, west of state Route 67, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Bettencourt said, adding that it was not immediately clear if the tow truck driver was injured.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances of the crash.